MAPLEWOOD — Police responded to a shooting at the Metrolink station here Saturday morning as trains were halted at stops on either side.

No further details about the shooting incident were immediately available Saturday morning. A spokesperson for Maplewood police said St. Louis County authorities had taken over the investigation. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By 10:25 a.m., MetroLink authorities said trains were not operating between the Brentwood I-64 and Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 stations to the north and south of Maplewood.

Riders are instead being bused between the Shrewsbury, Sunnen, Maplewood-Manchester and Brentwood I-64 stops.

Delays could be up to an hour, MetroLink said.

This story will be updated.