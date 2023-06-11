ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An outdoor display marking Pride month was vandalized over the weekend at a church in the Sappington area of south St. Louis County.

Six doors in the colors of the rainbow were damaged overnight Friday at Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, 5275 South Lindbergh Boulevard. They doors read: "God's doors are open to all."

In a statement Sunday, the Rev. Mary Rodgers-Weaver, the church's lead pastor, called the incident unfortunate but said, "it won’t slow down Concord Trinity United Methodist Church as we strive to be a symbol of acceptance and inclusion within our community."

Across the United States, some Pride events have been canceled over concerns for performers' safety amid heated rhetoric around LGBTQ rights. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson signed two bills into law last week that limit gender-affirming care for minors and restrict athletic participation for transgender youths.

Anyone who has information about the church vandalism is asked to contact the police.