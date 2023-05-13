ST. LOUIS — Thunderstorms hit the metro area Saturday afternoon, producing large hail, fallen limbs, high water in roadways and a flurry of warnings.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest rain hit parts of St. Charles County, including St. Peters. A 3-inch chunk of hail was reported in the city of St. Charles.

Notable-sized hail was also reported in St. Louis County near Valley Park and Ballwin.

The St. Louis Fire Department said there were reports of multiple vehicles stranded in standing water along North Kingshighway near Bircher Boulevard and Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

Around 3 p.m., a 2007 black Mercedes stalled out in a flash flood in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway.

“It was raining so hard as I was coming across Kingshighway,” Kim Burt, 57, the driver, of south St. Louis, said by telephone. “I couldn’t see the pool of water until I was already in it. As I was trying to coast through it, it got too deep. My car sits low. It just shut off.”

A resident said the area often floods because the sewers are full of trash.

Forecasters warned that more thunderstorms could still develop until 7 p.m.

“It will probably clear the area before then,” said Jared Maples, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms could also develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening, with hail again possible.