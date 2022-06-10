Rain causes St. Louis street to collapse, creating 40-foot crater

ST. LOUIS — A road collapsed Wednesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood following a rainstorm, and it could be weeks before that stretch is reopened, the Metropolitan Sewer District said.

No one was injured as the soil gave way under the 100-year-old sewer, causing the collapse at Ferry Street and Blair Avenue, sewer district spokesman Sean Hadley said.

The collapse created a 40-foot-deep crater in the road.

"It’s not common to have a street collapse, but it’s something that happens," he said. "The infrastructure is extremely old in the city of St. Louis, over 100 years old."

The Metropolitan Sewer District was notified of the street collapse by another utility company doing unrelated work in the area, according to Hadley.

He said on Friday the area was barricaded off and contracted crews were working to backfill the hole with cement. Before district workers can repair the sewer, the city's water division must redirect the waterline so the work does not disturb water service.

Underground utilities are typically stacked on top of each other, Hadley said, with the sewer at the bottom.

Utility services were not disrupted for any customers as a result of the road collapse, Hadley said.

There was no firm timetable on when the street would be repaired and reopened, but Hadley said it may be a month depending on when the waterline work can be completed.

Hadley said fortunately, the area does not see a lot of traffic and the work should not inconvenience drivers.

He noted the Metropolitan Sewer District has made over $6 billion in improvements to the city's sewer system to prevent the aging infrastructure from failing.

The sewer that collapsed had been lined and received other improvements prior to the collapse, he said.

On Friday, Hadley learned of another road collapse a few blocks away, but it was not as big as the one at Blair Avenue and Ferry Street.

