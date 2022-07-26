Record rainfall in St. Louis area brings rescues, flooding

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. with latest rainfall total

A record rainfall Tuesday across the St. Louis metro led to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles.

Firefighters in the city were scrambling before sunrise Tuesday, putting small boats in the water to try to check vehicles to make sure no one is inside.

"We're being overrun here," St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said as he closed out a video on Twitter, urging people to avoid standing water.

In the 2700 block of Hermitage Avenue, in the southwest part of the city, fire crews went to about 18 homes with substantial flooding and reports of people trapped inside. They rescued six people and six dogs. Fifteen people decided to stay put.

No injuries had been reported as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said the St. Louis metro area experienced record rainfall. St. Louis recorded 8.81 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a reading taken at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.

Thunderstorms transitioned to light rain at about 8 a.m., and a light rain is expected to keep falling until the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash-flood watch on Monday morning for areas north of St. Louis, such as Quincy, but on Monday night about 7 p.m. realized the flooding could stretch farther south to include the St. Louis metro area, said Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Some areas in central to eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois could see more than 12 inches, the Weather Service said.

Across St. Louis, multiple vehicles were stranded in floodwaters near Forest Park Parkway and South Vandeventer Avenue, along North Kingshighway, and at Interstate 44 and Jefferson Avenue. In the 1000 block of North Skinker, fire crews in small rescue boats were searching or anyone who might be stranded.

In St. Charles County, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, possibly due to Spencer Creek, the Weather Service said. Around 7:45 a.m., westbound traffic on I-70 was moving through high water, and highway crews were still trying to unclog a drain along the highway.

Don Andrews of Wright City was on his way to work around 2:45 a.m. when floodwaters stranded him on I-70 in St. Charles County.

"You couldn't see where you going because it was raining so hard," he said. "All of the sudden I just hit the water and my car shut off. I was a lame duck out there in the middle."

His car started taking on water, so "I just got out and walked off the highway," Andrews said. "The water obviously kept getting deeper and deeper."

Highway 61 near Flint Hill also was closed due to high water.

About 4:45 a.m., Deer Creek exceeded major flood stage at Litzsinger and Rock Hill roads, as did Fee Fee Creek in Maryland Heights, officials said.

Miles away in St. Louis' Ellendale neighborhood, Margaret Schellert, 65, awoke to her son telling her the roof was leaking. Within minutes, the water was pooling beneath her carpet and swamping her son's motorcycle out back. She said she didn't have flood insurance her house of 34 years because she never thought she'd need it. "All I can do is pray," she said.

At 6:15 a.m., Metro announced that its bus, train and Call-A-Ride passengers could see delays of two hours of more because of flash flooding on its tracks and area roads.

MetroLink train passengers were being shuttled by bus between some stops, including between the Lambert Airport and Central West End stations, Maplewood and Central West End stations, Grand and Civic Center stations, and East Riverfront and 5th and Missouri stations.

University City Schools announced at about 7 a.m. that its district employees should work from home Tuesday because of the rain. Families run out of their homes by floodwaters can go to relief sites at Barbara C. Jordan Elementary at 1500 82nd Boulevard, Pershing Elementary at 6761 Bartmer Avenue or Brittany Woods Middle School at 8125 Groby Road.