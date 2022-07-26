Rescue puppies in St. Peters die in flooding; St. Louis Zoo building roof collapses

Puppies drowned at the Stray Paws Rescue in old town St. Peters when historic rainfall flooded the building and roads Tuesday morning.
The nonprofit organization, on Depot Street, posted on Facebook around 9 a.m. that firefighters and rescue teams with boats were on the way to assess the situation.
"Highways are closed. Roads are closed. We are distraught. PRAYERS needed. FOSTERS needed. DONATIONS to fix this damage will be needed," the post said.
In an update, the organization shared that the adult dogs were fine, but the puppies did not make it due to high water levels.
"Fly high little ones. Our hearts are breaking," the post said.
By 11 a.m., more than $15,600 had been donated, and the post was shared thousands of times, with many offers to help.
Also in St. Charles County, a dog drowned at Elm Point Animal Hospital in St. Charles when its basement flooded.
While no animals were injured at the St. Louis Zoo, a portion of the distribution building roof collapsed and a section of a wall buckled around 4 a.m., said spokesman Billy Brennan.
"While there is a lot of damage, thankfully no people or animals were injured," Brennan said.
The St. Louis Fire Department was called to the scene, and the utilities to the building were shut off. The building is a nonpublic area, and the zoo is working with a structural engineer to identify the next steps and determine when the building is safe for staff to enter.
While some operations will be affected by the closure of the building, the zoo will have normal operating hours for the public.
"While it's too early to determine the cause, it's likely due to the excessive rain and weight of water on the roof," Brennan said.
The St. Clair County Animal Shelter flooded Tuesday morning. The animals survived and were all relocated. Photo by Erin Heffernan
Meanwhile, staff at the St. Clair County Animal Control Center had to evacuate all the animals after the facility flooded. The animals survived and have been moved to different shelters and rescues around the area.
A road next to the building remained unpassable at 11 a.m. under several feet of water.
Photos: Record rains swamp the St. Louis and St. Charles regions
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue along Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward (left) and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwater on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Robert Halbrook checks on neighbors with flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. "I've never seen it (water) up to here" said Halbrook who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch Now: Raw video as St. Louis firefighters rescue residents from flooded homes
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters in a boat on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by St. Louis firefighters who used a boat to rescue people from their flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Workers try to clear drains to get water off of I-70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Record rainfall flooded Interstate 70, closing the roadway and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Post-Dispatch
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Post-Dispatch
Flooding at South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues
Four vehicles are visibly stranded in floodwater at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues in Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2022. Resident Chris Jaurigui, who lives in a ranch house at the corner, said a fifth red car was completely submerged. Jaurigui said he measured 13 inches of water in the basement of his home.
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com
Josh Renaud
Flooding at South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues
Four vehicles are visibly stranded in floodwater at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues in Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2022. Resident Chris Jaurigui, who lives in a ranch house at the corner, said a fifth red car was completely submerged. Jaurigui said he measured 13 inches of water in the basement of his home.
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com
Josh Renaud
Metrolink station flooding
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Metrolink station flooding
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Metrolink station flooding
Debris floats by the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Watch now: Readers' views of flooding across the St. Louis region
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
A tow truck driver moves to clear a flooded car as another rolls along Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through Monday night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Aubrey Barton holds onto her son Ronon after her family was evacuated from their Old Towne St. Peters home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue on Main Street following flooding from Dardenne Creek on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Workers from MoDOT try to clear drains along a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
