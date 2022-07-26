Rescue puppies in St. Peters die in flooding; St. Louis Zoo building roof collapses

Puppies drowned at the Stray Paws Rescue in old town St. Peters when historic rainfall flooded the building and roads Tuesday morning.

The nonprofit organization, on Depot Street, posted on Facebook around 9 a.m. that firefighters and rescue teams with boats were on the way to assess the situation.

"Highways are closed. Roads are closed. We are distraught. PRAYERS needed. FOSTERS needed. DONATIONS to fix this damage will be needed," the post said.

In an update, the organization shared that the adult dogs were fine, but the puppies did not make it due to high water levels.

"Fly high little ones. Our hearts are breaking," the post said.

By 11 a.m., more than $15,600 had been donated, and the post was shared thousands of times, with many offers to help.

Also in St. Charles County, a dog drowned at Elm Point Animal Hospital in St. Charles when its basement flooded.

While no animals were injured at the St. Louis Zoo, a portion of the distribution building roof collapsed and a section of a wall buckled around 4 a.m., said spokesman Billy Brennan.

"While there is a lot of damage, thankfully no people or animals were injured," Brennan said.

The St. Louis Fire Department was called to the scene, and the utilities to the building were shut off. The building is a nonpublic area, and the zoo is working with a structural engineer to identify the next steps and determine when the building is safe for staff to enter.

While some operations will be affected by the closure of the building, the zoo will have normal operating hours for the public.

"While it's too early to determine the cause, it's likely due to the excessive rain and weight of water on the roof," Brennan said.

Meanwhile, staff at the St. Clair County Animal Control Center had to evacuate all the animals after the facility flooded. The animals survived and have been moved to different shelters and rescues around the area.