Search continues for missing hiker in Wildwood last seen Monday

WILDWOOD — Searchers continued to comb a popular recreation area here Friday in their hunt for a missing 72-year-old hiker whose last known location was the Al Foster Trailhead early Monday.

In a video update Thursday night, Carol Schulte's stepson Tim Schulte thanked the community for their continued search efforts and said the lead detective confirmed to him that authorities are still actively searching for the woman.

Schulte said local fire protection districts are scouring the area along the Meramec River and police continue to comb the trail with dogs and drones. In addition, the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division has been on the river every day since the search began Tuesday.

He said they planned to be on the river Friday, as well.

Dozens of people were searching Thursday, according to Schulte, including people the family knew and those they did not know.

"Thank you for your willingness to help us," he said. "This has been a very difficult time for our family, we love Carol. Me personally, I've known her for 40 years and she's my second mom."

Schulte asked people to continue to get out on the trail and look for his stepmother.

Both Schulte and his brother, Greg Schulte, planned to be on the trails for most of the day Friday.

Carol Schulte's cellphone last pinged at the Al Foster Trailhead, at 225 Grand Avenue in Wildwood. It was turned off around 7 a.m. Monday.

The trail is 5 miles and goes to Sherman Beach and Castlewood State Park. The trail follows the Meramec River.

"We have every reason to believe she is in this area. We just haven’t found her," Greg Schulte said Monday.

Greg Schulte said his stepmother never hiked more than 4 to 5 miles roundtrip. He also noted she never hiked alone, so they found it odd she went out by herself.

