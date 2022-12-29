Search underway after man goes missing while ice surfing on Missouri River

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Search efforts continued Thursday after a man went missing while floating on chunks of ice in the Missouri River east of Washington, Mo.

Aaron Duenke, 34, was last heard from at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, his brother Curtis Duenke told the Post-Dispatch.

A post about Duenke's disappearance has been shared over 1,700 times on Facebook, and an "Aaron Duenke Search Efforts" page was eventually established to coordinate search efforts.

On Thursday, people planned to meet up at Paddle Stop Brewery in New Haven to coordinate search efforts. A post said they planned to search five miles up and five miles down the Missouri River from the Klondike Park Boat Ramp, about 30 miles east of the brewery.

“Any help would be great,” Curtis Duenke said. “Any help I can get — just time and drones and feet on the ground.”

Washington police Lt. Steve Sitzes said his department received a call Tuesday that Duenke was paddling down the river on a chunk of ice. Officers spoke with him and Duenke told police he was fine and that he had done this before.

Sitzes said floating on ice in the river is not illegal, so police did not stop him.

"I have been here 30 years and have not seen this activity," Sitzes said. "Now I did some Googling and I did find some groups out there that do this type of thing, but it's not well known and it's extremely dangerous — those icebergs can break apart when they hit one another or a wing dam."

Duenke's friend said they think he started his journey in Dundee, a few miles northeast of Washington and planned to stop at Hinckley Bend, in St. Johns Township between Washington and Labadie.

"Later that evening is when people said he didn't arrive at his destination," Sitzes said, noting the man's last known location based on cell phone data was "well outside" the department's jurisdiction.

Paddle Stop Brewery in New Haven posted to its Facebook page about Duenke, saying he had worked for the company in various capacities, "from flipping burgers to building boats," for several years.

The post said he was a carpenter and "fell in love with big river paddle boarding, and the culture behind big river recreation" and had paddled thousands of miles.

Duenke is the second person to go missing in that area of the Missouri River in recent months.

Kenny Loudermilk, 35, went missing Oct. 26 when he was paragliding and landed in the Missouri River, Sitzes said.

Someone saw him land in the river with all of his equipment, the lieutenant said, which weighed approximately 80 pounds.

Washington police took the initial report on Loudermilk's disappearance, but Sitzes said the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division is in charge of periodic search efforts for the man's body.

Loudermilk was from O'Fallon, Missouri.