Semi-truck driver in Hazelwood is second death after Tuesday’s flooding

ST. LOUIS — A second person was found dead Wednesday after record-setting rain one day earlier in the St. Louis area. 

A semi-truck driver's body was found Wednesday morning in the 90 block of Ford Lane, near Coldwater Creek, according to a Hazelwood Police Department social media post. The man's truck was found just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, almost a mile away in the 100 block of Byassee Drive. 

There was no sign of foul play in the driver's death, and there was evidence that his truck had been submerged completely in floodwater. 

Police have not identified the driver as they try to contact his family. 

The first person pronounced dead after the flooding was a man in his 60s whose car was submerged in water in the city's West End neighborhood, near University City. 

In all, the region received a record 9.07 inches of rain in 24 hours Tuesday, smashing the old mark of 6.85 inches, set in 1915.

