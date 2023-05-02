DIVERNON, Ill. — The death toll in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 caused by a dust storm in Illinois increased on Tuesday to seven.

The toll was initially announced as six, but Illinois State Police said the remains of what was initially believed to be one person turned out to be two.

A windstorm kicked up clouds of blinding dust from farm fields Monday morning, leading to a series of crashes involving 72 vehicles in Montgomery County. The crashes, shortly before 11 a.m., were along a 2-mile stretch of I-55 from roughly milepost 76 to milepost 78, north of Farmersville, Illinois. The scene is about 75 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The highway was closed in both directions overnight Monday for the crash investigation but reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said earlier Tuesday they were having trouble identifying two of the people who died in the crash. All investigators know about them are that they are adults, and one of their remains was found in a blue Chrysler 300, and the other was in a Hyundai, said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Police haven't been able to pull identifying details from the vehicles, including the color of the second vehicle, because they were badly damaged in the fiery crash.

Much of the same stretch of highway was then closed again around 3 p.m. Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution," ISP said. South and Northbound I-55 were closed "until winds died down" between mileposts 63 and 82 due to high winds and low visibility. No crashes had been reported at the time of the closing.

Police have tentatively identified three other victims in Monday's crash, but Montgomery County Coroner Randy Leetham told the Post-Dispatch in an interview that he can't even verify the ages or genders of those three.

"We'll have to use DNA," he said. "And that's gonna be a process."

Leetham said some relatives have called the office asking about the dead, and investigators also have gotten leads off some commercial vehicles and rental car companies.

Only one of the seven people who died has been identified publicly. She was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Police have little to go on for the two remaining victims. Kelly urged anyone who knows someone driving in the area Monday in a Chrysler 300 or a Hyundai to call police at 618-346-3653.

Two tractor-trailers caught fire in the crash, and 37 people were taken to hospitals. The injured ranged in age from 2 to 80 and have injuries from minor to life-threatening.

At a news conference Tuesday in Divernon, Illinois, Kelly called it a "terrible series of converging circumstances." He said investigators were looking at the surrounding area to find out "where the dust was coming from." Lt. Col. Chris Owen with the Illinois State Police said the police and other emergency responders were "very brave" and could not see beyond the dust storm when they first arrived.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologists explained that the area is flat with few trees, and has been dry for the last three weeks.

Kelly said several factors contributed to the dust storm, including dry conditions and farmers tilling the soil.

"We're going to try to connect as many dots and see if there's anything we can learn from that," he added.