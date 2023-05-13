ST. LOUIS — Severe thunderstorms that could produce large hail are possible throughout the metro area Saturday afternoon, forecasters warned.

The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible until 7 p.m. Saturday. The weather service warned the storms could produce strong winds and hail and even a possible tornado.

A severe thunderstorm hit parts of St. Charles County Saturday afternoon, including St. Peters, where heavy rainfall was reported.

Forecasters warned thunderstorms could also develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening, with hail again possible.