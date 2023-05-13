ST. LOUIS — Thunderstorms hit the metro area Saturday afternoon, producing large hail, fallen limbs, high water in roadways and a flurry of warnings.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest rain hit parts of St. Charles County, including St. Peters. A 3-inch chunk of hail was reported in the city of St. Charles.

Notable-sized hail was also reported in St. Louis County near Valley Park and Ballwin.

Around 3 p.m. in north St. Louis, a 2007 black Mercedes stalled out in a flash flood in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway.

“It was raining so hard as I was coming across Kingshighway,” said Kim Burt, 57, the driver. “I couldn’t see the pool of water until I was already in it. As I was trying to coast through it, it got too deep. My car sits low. It just shut off.”

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms could still develop until 7 p.m.

“It will probably clear the area before then,” said Jared Maples, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Forecasters warned thunderstorms could also develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening, with hail again possible.