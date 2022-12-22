Shelters prepare for full capacity and then some, even as some people refuse to come inside

ST. LOUIS — As single-digit temperatures and sub-zero windchill make being outdoors dangerous and even deadly, shelters were running short on volunteers and bed space, as others were trying to reach unhoused people weighing whether to stay outdoors.

City Hope opened a new, 30-bed shelter last week at a church in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The organization added 10 more overflow beds, said founder and CEO Michael Robinson, “and they’re almost full.”

The church had never been used as a shelter before. Cots were arranged in rows in front of a stage, where there were still mic stands and a drum kit.

A woman who identified herself as Marie Jones was staying there Thursday. She had had permanent housing before, but left because of safety concerns and because other residents’ smoking had aggravated her asthma, causing her shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing. It affected her every night, she said, and at one point it was so bad she went to the ER.

She doesn’t have a permanent place to stay now - “but I can breathe,” she said.

Across the region, families, homeless service providers and outreach workers mobilized to find supplies and shelter.

In downtown, Chris Hill and his girlfriend spent more than a half hour trying to convince her brother and his girlfriend to leave their tent, which they'd moved into a parking garage. The woman was afraid to leave their tent because she was afraid her dog, a chihuaua, would die. Eventually, the couple and the dog got into Hill's car and they all drove back into the storm, without a firm plan of what to do next.

On a sidewalk on Market Street near Kiener Plaza, Nick Evers of St. Louis tried to warm himself by sitting on a manhole cover as temperatures plummeted into the teens and snow fell. He was trying to get money for a train ticket to go see his mother in Little Rock, Arkansas and said he thought he would be safe staying outdoors.

Shelters were having to adapt to the winter storm.

The Kennerly Avenue in the Ville neighborhood will not be open 24 hours during the storm, due to limited volunteers to staff it and daytime programs that use the space.

"Those beds are needed," Robinson said.

Robinson said his organization has gone back to more stringent health protocols, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases among the unhoused. They are requiring masks, disinfecting high-touch areas every two hours, and providing rapid COVID tests regularly.

But they can't reduce bed capacity, as shelters did earlier in the pandemic.

"There are just too many individuals out on the streets that need to come in," Robinson said. "I'm sure my phone will ring all night long from emergency rooms, outreach workers, and St. Louis police officers."

City Hope likely won't have space, Robinson said. At around 2 p.m. on Thursday, despite adding 10 overflow beds at one site, City Hope's shelters were already "pretty full."

Sydwell Hajicek, founder of Lifeline Aid Group, said members of his organization had gone out Wednesday, and planned to go out again Thursday, to bring tents, tarps and gloves to people staying outside.

"People are not prepared for this level of cold in December," Hajicek said. "There's never quite enough shelters, and there's just so many folks that don't want to go into shelters."