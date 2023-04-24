A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man who pulled a gun after running from a traffic stop early Monday, authorities said.

The shooting was about 12:30 a.m. on Siedentrop Road, north of Technology Drive West in the Weldon Spring area.

It is less than a half-mile from the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop C headquarters.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said the shooting followed a traffic stop. Police haven't yet said why they stopped the car.

One of two men in the car ran off, and officers chased him. Bayles said an officer shot the man when he pulled a gun. No officers were hurt.

Bayles said the man died at a hospital. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the car stayed and talked with police, Bayles said.

The Post-Dispatch has requested video footage from the officers' dashboard cameras and body cameras.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation. The scene is near Highway 94 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Check back for updates.