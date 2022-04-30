St. Charles man drowns at Table Rock Lake

A St. Charles man drowned Friday afternoon at Table Rock Lake in Barry County, Missouri, authorities said.
Kenneth R. Hedges, 65, was paddling his 2021 Lowe fishing boat because of engine failure about 2:30 p.m. when fell from the boat and drowned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Hedges fell in about two miles downstream from the Hickory Hollow Resort and was not wearing a life jacket.
The Barry County coroner pronounced Hedges dead at 9:30 p.m., the patrol said.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
