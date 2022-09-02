 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles man killed after car turns into path of motorcycle

A motorcyclist died Wednesday when an oncoming car turned into the path of the motorcycle on a Jefferson County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles.

Hausgen was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson XLH 1200 motorcycle east on Highway A near Pioneer Road. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The patrol said an oncoming 2012 Chevrolet Cruze made a left turn onto Pioneer Road and collided with the motorcycle.

Hausgen was not wearing a helmet, police said. 

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Hillsboro, suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.

