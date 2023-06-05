ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man is accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead nearly eight months ago.

Cory Lawrence, 45, of Bel-Ridge, was indicted for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death May 24.

Court documents allege that Lawrence on Oct. 11 struck and killed Marquist Murray, 38, of Wellston, on St. Charles Rock Road at Normandy Avenue.

Murray was found lying in the road about 2:50 a.m. and later died at a hospital. Lawrence is accused of driving off from the scene.

St. Louis County police announced after the crash they were looking for a 2000-2006 white GMC Yukon with damage to the front driver side, but it took nearly eight months for charges to be filed.

A grand jury indicted Lawrence on May 24. He was arrested May 30 and the case was unsealed and made public, according to St. Louis County police and court records.