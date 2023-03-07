ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man died after his SUV crashed on Highway 141 and hit a light pole Sunday night, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Donald M. Bertram, 68. He lived in the St. Louis County suburb of Manchester.
Bertram was driving a 2017 Honda HR-V south on Highway 141 about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The SUV ran off the highway near River Valley Drive and hit a light pole, the patrol said.
Bertram was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.