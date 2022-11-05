 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man killed in crash in Jefferson County

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A St. Louis man died Friday after he ran off a highway exit and crashed.

James Maulding, 79, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on an Interstate 55 exit ramp toward Highway 141 around noon when he went off the left side of the ramp and hit a road sign, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Maulding then went off the other side of the ramp, through a grass median, across all lanes of Highway 141, and into a concrete barrier. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead within the hour.

Fatal crash

Austin Huguelet • 314-788-1651

@ahuguelet on Twitter

ahuguelet@post-dispatch.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News