St. Louis man killed in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A St. Louis man died Friday after he ran off a highway exit and crashed.

James Maulding, 79, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on an Interstate 55 exit ramp toward Highway 141 around noon when he went off the left side of the ramp and hit a road sign, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Maulding then went off the other side of the ramp, through a grass median, across all lanes of Highway 141, and into a concrete barrier. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead within the hour.