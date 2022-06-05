 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in St. Louis County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Jerome A. Stone, 55, of St. Louis died Wednesday after colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Calvin L. Boyce, 26, of St. Louis, the patrol said.

Boyce's Jeep turned left into Stone's path that afternoon at Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road, the patrol said. Stone was thrown from his Suzuki VL800 and was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

