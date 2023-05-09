ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the victim of last month's fiery car crash on North Broadway.

Angelo Hughes died after his car veered off the road April 9 and struck a building in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

Hughes, 23, lived in the 2700 block of Cora Avenue.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. as Hughes was driving a Nissan sedan north on North Broadway. Police said skid marks there indicate the Nissan veered to the right shoulder, ran off the road and crossed over Branch Street before hitting the building.

The Nissan caught fire and was incinerated, police said. Firefighters put out the fire and found the dead driver inside the car.