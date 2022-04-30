St. Louis police investigate fatal crash

ST. LOUIS — A male died in a crash Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Hall Street, police said.
Police said the 8:19 a.m. crash involving a Jeep Cherokee left a male dead at the scene. City police provided no other details.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
