St. Louis police investigate fatal crash

ST. LOUIS — A male died in a crash Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Hall Street, police said.

Police said the 8:19 a.m. crash involving a Jeep Cherokee left a male dead at the scene. City police provided no other details.

