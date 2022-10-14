St. Louis police release photo of object that hit woman’s car before her fatal crash

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday said it's still a mystery where an object came from Tuesday that pierced the windshield of a woman's car before her fatal wreck on Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

The object is a few feet long, but investigators haven't publicly said what they think it might be.

Based on a photo released by police Friday, it appears the object could be from a truck's undercarriage or something that perhaps flew out from an unsecured load. Police said the object is metal.

Investigators aren't sure if it fell from a vehicle just in front of the woman's car that day or if it had been debris on the highway, kicked up by another vehicle and sent airborne before going through her windshield.

"There are no witnesses that actually saw how it happened," police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said.

The woman hasn't been identified, according to the St. Louis medical examiner's office.

She was fatally injured in a crash on westbound Highway 40 just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when the piece of metal hit the driver's side of the front windshield before South Vandeventer Avenue.

Her 2012 Mercedes Benz E350 then crashed into a concrete wall several times. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Immediately after the crash Tuesday, an unconfirmed report repeated by police — and since discounted — was that a boulder may have struck her vehicle. But investigators say there is no indication it came from any bridge overpass along the highway. The Missouri Department of Transportation said it wasn't contacted by police about any connection to an overpass.

Police haven't found any witness who knows where the object came from, Caldwell said. "They only saw the driver's vehicle strike the concrete barrier," she added.

The head of the St. Louis Police Department's traffic safety division, which is investigating the crash, could not be reached for comment.

Debris left on highways or falling from vehicles is blamed for thousands of crashes each year in the United States, and a small percentage are deadly.

According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, debris left on the roadway between 2011 and 2014 was a factor in more than 200,000 crashes, resulting in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

A third of the crashes involving road debris happened between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the study said. The Foundation has no report using more recent data.

Debris includes shredded tires, tow trailers that became separated and unsecured cargo such as appliances, mattresses and furniture.

Thirty-seven percent of the deadly crashes happened when the driver swerved to try to avoid hitting an object, researchers said. The foundation recommends drivers avoid tailgating and try to scan the road at least 15 seconds ahead for any signs of debris.