St. Louis police respond to criticism with details of crash that killed family

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday played surveillance footage for members of the media in an attempt to piece together what they believe happened in the few minutes before a crash that killed five of seven family members driving home from a grocery store.

Relatives of those killed on May 6 have criticized police and accused officers of contributing to the crash by chasing a stolen Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities maintained Friday that a police pursuit did not occur. But the 12-minute news conference failed to answer questions surrounding the extent of police activity leading up to the crash. The department's initial crash report states the stolen Jeep Cherokee that caused the crash was "attempting to elude" officers, and interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said last week that the Jeep had refused to pull over for officers.

The department held Friday's news conference a day after the NAACP publicly expressed outrage that seven motorists have been killed in crashes involving suspects eluding police over a recent 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, called for other investigative tactics to be used to arrest suspects to avoid endangering motorists.

On Friday, Lt. John Green walked reporters through approximately four minutes of surveillance footage clips that showed a 1.5-mile path of the Jeep leading up to the crash at Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue, on the border of the city's Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

The footage appeared to be from traffic surveillance cameras and private security cameras. No police dashboard or body camera footage was included.

Green is the commander of the Force Investigation Unit, which is responsible for handling all investigations involving the use of deadly force as well as all in-custody deaths. A department spokesman said that while this crash doesn't fall under either of those categories, police had used spike strips in an effort to stop the Jeep, so the unit was asked to conduct a thorough inquiry.

Green said the city's Real Time Crime Center's automated license plate readers alerted authorities at 8:58 p.m. May 6 that it had spotted a Jeep Cherokee stolen from Herculaneum in April. The vehicle had been connected to several crimes in various jurisdictions, he said. Green said officers were in the area at the time. In surveillance video, captured just after 9:20 p.m., he pointed out an unmarked police vehicle driving behind the Jeep.

The Real Time Crime Center operates around the clock inside police headquarters, at 1915 Olive Street. The center has access to data from cameras, license plate readers, hot-spot crime mapping and the ShotSpotter microphone system that can track the source of gunfire.

Footage shown Friday began with the Jeep sitting with several cars in the left-turn lane on Union Boulevard, then turning onto eastbound Delmar Boulevard. Within several blocks, the Jeep accelerates and tries to pass between two cars driving next to each other on Delmar. In the process, the Jeep sideswipes one of the cars.

It is unclear whether the teenagers in the Jeep knew they were being followed by the unmarked police car at this time.

The car that was hit then followed the Jeep to get its license plate number, Green said. At Delmar and Kingshighway, someone in the Jeep shot at that car. The car then pulled over to call police, Green said.

By this point, Green said, officers had set up spike strips near Taylor Avenue and Delmar in an effort to stop the Jeep. No police lights or marked police cars can be seen in any of the footage.

The stolen Jeep Cherokee drove over the spike strips around 9:23 p.m., and 29 seconds later, Green said, the Jeep had traveled two blocks. At that point, it crashed broadside into a minivan crossing Delmar Boulevard while driving north on Pendleton Avenue.

The minivan was carrying four adults and three children. The adults died that night; an 11-year-old girl died three days later.

Green noted that when a vehicle is involved in an accident, its event data recorder (commonly referred to as a black box) records the information collected in the eight seconds leading up to the collision.

The lieutenant said the Jeep's black box recorded an initial speed of 67 mph; eight seconds later it was driving 82 mph when it hit the minivan.

Green also noted that all of the tires on the Jeep were recorded as having normal air pressure at the time of the crash, even after running over the spike strips set up near Taylor Avenue.

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys who had been riding in the Jeep at the time of the crash. The juvenile court released one of the boys; the other was being held on a weapons charge.

Investigators found alley surveillance footage showing the driver of the Jeep running away after the crash. An 18-year-old was arrested and charged this week.

Marshawn D. Stepney, 18, of St. Louis, has been charged with five counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, two counts of leaving a scene and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

The crash killed 11-year-old Takera Thompson; Takera’s grandmother, Anngelique Simmons, 56; Takera’s aunt, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two of Takera’s great-uncles, Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47; and Luther Simmons, 43.

Takera’s 8-year-old sister, Trinity Thompson, and cousin, 15-year-old Anniyasha Wallace, were injured but survived the crash.

