A St. Peters man died in a motorcycle crash Monday in St. Charles County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as Richard R. Helfrich, 74.

Helfrich was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle east on Highway F when it crashed near Defiance Road.

The crash was reported just before 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The patrol said the motorcycle had begun to overturn and ran off the highway, where it slid and struck a guardrail. Helfrich was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

Helfrich died at a hospital.