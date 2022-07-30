 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

  • 0

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol.

Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.

Keith C. Chandler, 50, of Edwardsville, sustained minor injuries. Brett J. Wessel, 36, of Edwardsville, and Drew M. Baugh, 25, of Dorsey, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital just after 11 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News