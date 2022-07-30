Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol.

Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.

Keith C. Chandler, 50, of Edwardsville, sustained minor injuries. Brett J. Wessel, 36, of Edwardsville, and Drew M. Baugh, 25, of Dorsey, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital just after 11 a.m.