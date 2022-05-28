Still no signs of missing Ballwin hiker near Al Foster Trail

WILDWOOD — The search for a missing woman near the Al Foster Trailhead stretched into its sixth day Saturday with no sign of 72-year-old Carol Schulte of Ballwin.

The Hidden Valley Ski Patrol spent five hours scouring the popular recreation area along with kayakers and other volunteers, said Tim Schulte, Carol Schulte’s stepson.

“Everyone we met on the trail, they were looking for Carol,” he said.

Carol Schulte was last heard from early Monday, when she called her job as a bus monitor for Rockwood School District to say she wouldn’t be in, Tim Schulte said. Her cellphone last pinged near the trailhead a little after 7 a.m.

Hiking is part of Carol Schulte’s regular routine, her stepson said, and the flat, crushed-gravel path was a favorite of hers. The trail follows the Meramec River for five miles through Sherman Beach and into Castlewood State Park. Tim Schulte’s father called him about 10 a.m. Monday when his wife had not returned home. Carol Schulte’s minivan was found parked at the trailhead, at 225 Grand Avenue in Wildwood. By afternoon, the family had contacted authorities; a formal search began on Tuesday.

“The response was incredible,” said Tim Schulte.

The Eureka and Metro West fire protection districts, Missouri Water Patrol and St. Louis County Police have coordinated efforts, bolstered by friends, family and strangers, Tim Schulte said. His stepmom is an outdoors lover who also bikes and kayaks. She is part of the Tails on the Trails Facebook group and often hikes with her dog but didn’t usually venture off-trail unless she was with others.

Carol Schulte and her husband, Len, celebrated their 40th anniversary the day before she went missing, her stepson said.

The family has been heartened by the community’s response.

“The hope seems to diminish with each hour,” said Tim Schulte, a resident of Eureka who is a pastor at The River at Eureka. “But we’re very encouraged and overwhelmed with prayers and support.”

The family is posting updates to a Facebook page titled “Missing Hiker: Carol Taylor.” Anyone with information on Carol Schulte’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5391.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.