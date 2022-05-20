Storm survey crews look for signs a tornado hit Franklin County and Breese, Illinois

Robert Thomasson with Ryan Lawn and Tree carries away a part of a tree branch fell onto a two cars in the 1500 block of Renderer Drive in Warson Woods on Friday, May 20, 2022. The tree was blown over late afternoon on Thursday when a when an EF-0 tornado cut a three mile path from Kirkwood to Ladue. No one was hurt when the trees hit the cars. Clean up of damage from the storm continued during the day on Friday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Weather experts already confirmed a weak tornado hit the Kirkwood area Thursday. Now the focus shifts to Franklin County in Missouri and Clinton County in Illinois.
The National Weather Service is sending survey teams to those locations Friday morning to see if damage has the signature of a tornado.
They will be in the towns of Leslie and St. Clair in Franklin County, and Breese in Clinton County.
No injuries were reported in the storms.
The Kirkwood tornado is confirmed as an EF0, the lowest of the tornado ratings. It downed trees along its 3-mile path around 5 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes and cars, including in Warson Woods.
High winds near Breese damaged sheds and grain bins, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. Debris was 7,000 feet in the air. "It looks like it was a tornado," he said.
About 6,000 Ameren utility customers in Missouri and Illinois were still without power Friday morning.
The drivers of two vehicles were killed Thursday night in a collision in Pike County, Missouri, authorities said.
