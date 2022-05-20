Storm survey crews look for signs a tornado hit Franklin County and Breese, Illinois

Weather experts already confirmed a weak tornado hit the Kirkwood area Thursday. Now the focus shifts to Franklin County in Missouri and Clinton County in Illinois.

The National Weather Service is sending survey teams to those locations Friday morning to see if damage has the signature of a tornado.

They will be in the towns of Leslie and St. Clair in Franklin County, and Breese in Clinton County.

No injuries were reported in the storms.

The Kirkwood tornado is confirmed as an EF0, the lowest of the tornado ratings. It downed trees along its 3-mile path around 5 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes and cars, including in Warson Woods.

High winds near Breese damaged sheds and grain bins, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. Debris was 7,000 feet in the air. "It looks like it was a tornado," he said.

About 6,000 Ameren utility customers in Missouri and Illinois were still without power Friday morning.

Thunderstorms could return after midnight Friday, though likely not severe; Gosselin said they could produce small hail.

The Kirkwood tornado moved northeast before dissipating near Brentwood, forecasters said.

