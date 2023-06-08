BRIDGETON — A suspected car thieves rammed Bridgeton police cars Wednesday night, then led officers on a chase that ended with a three-vehicle crash that hurt four people, authorities said.

A Bridgeton police officer fired a shot at the suspect but missed, police said.

The four innocent motorists who were hurt in the crash at Whitehall Manor and North Lindbergh Boulevard suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Bridgeton police Chief Mark A. Mossotti.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital and released, he said.

The incident began about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police got a report of a possible stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road. Two officers saw a car matching the description near Fee Fee and St. Charles Rock roads and stopped the car in the 3700 block of Fee Fee Road, Mossotti said.

The suspect's car rammed two police vehicles, and an officer fired a shot but missed, Mossotti said.

The suspect drove off, with officers chasing him for about a half-mile until the suspect crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Whitehall Manor and North Lindbergh Boulevard. Four people in the two other vehicles were taken to a hospital. Details on the victims and their conditions was not available.

Police arrested the suspect and plan to seek charges from the St. Louis County prosecutor. Police did not provide any other information about the suspect.