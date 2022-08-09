Teen dies after falling in Klondike Park in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after losing his footing and falling while hiking near a cliff in Klondike Park, according to authorities.

St. Charles County police were called to the area around 12:30 p.m. to the east side of Klondike Park on a report that a hiker had fallen, police said.

Investigators said they believe two teenagers were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of them lost his footing and fell.

The boy, not yet identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"This was very tragic accident," a statement from the police department read. "Chief Kurt Frisz and the men and women of the St. Charles County Police Department express our deepest condolence to the victim’s family and friends."

Klondike Park is in Augusta, about 40 miles from St. Louis.