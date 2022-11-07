Teen killed by Amtrak train was a hard worker with a dry sense of humor, family says

ST. CLAIR — Caleb Balaban took pride in his Hawaiian shirt collection, and he was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

His family on Monday said the teenager was known for his dry, quirky sense of humor and strong work ethic.

The 17-year-old died Sunday at Castlewood State Park when an Amtrak train struck him just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road near Ridge Road.

"He was always someone you could count on. He would always go with me places when I didn’t want to go alone," his older sister Grace Balaban told the Post-Dispatch.

His aunt, Anna Gura, said Caleb was hanging out with friends and they did not see or hear the train coming from behind a bend.

"He was the happiest kid. He turned 17 years old on Aug. 16," she said. "He had a lot of friends, and that's what he was doing when this incident happened."

The tracks run just north of the Meramec River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road.

Caleb and his five siblings — two brothers and three sisters — were all homeschooled on a St. Clair farm in Franklin County. Balaban said he worked for his uncle's construction company doing things such as metal working and roofing.

Both Gura and Balaban said the teenager also hoped to start a family with a girl from Indiana he met at a summer youth camp.

"He was planning on having a family with her, and he was just picturing a bright future for himself," Gura said.

Balaban on Monday said some of her favorite memories with her younger brother involved traveling.

"Going on road trips and blasting some music we could never agree on," she said. "He was always down for an adventure."

She said the teenager had a colorful personality and was able to relate to anyone with whom he interacted.

Gura agreed and said the teenager was very active.

"He comes from a huge family, he has a lot of cousins, and they always hung out together and everything," Gura said. "He loved going fishing and driving around, and he had a lot of different activities that he liked doing."

His cousin, Evnika Oleynik, organized a GoFundMe campaign Monday to help Caleb's family with funeral costs and other financial burdens associated with his death.

"Caleb had great ambitions for his life," she wrote. "He was very charismatic and could always manage to squeeze a laugh out of anyone he meets. He radiated joy and happiness."

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Monday that police were still investigating the death.