A teenage boy was killed Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving hit a tree in Franklin County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old boy was from Union, Missouri. Police did not release his name.

The patrol said the boy was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck east on Liberty School Road when it crashed about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

The truck went off the road and hit a tree in the 7600 block of Liberty School Road. Police said he had been wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.