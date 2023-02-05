LINCOLN COUNTY — Three people are dead and two seriously injured after a Sunday morning crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol arrived at the scene northeast of Moscow Mills at around 4:15 a.m. after a request for assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and confirmed three people had died after a single-vehicle crash at South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road. Two other people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
More information will be disclosed after authorities have notified next of kin, Thompson said.