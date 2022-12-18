Three St. Louis men killed, one injured in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Three St. Louis men were killed in a crash in southern Illinois early Saturday when their truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with semitrailer.

Illinois State Police said the men were in their 20s but did not them publicly identify them, pending notification of their relatives.

A fourth man from St. Louis, 28, was seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near Salem on U.S. Route 50 just west of Radio Tower Road, according to a police report.

The vehicle the St. Louis men were traveling in, a 2014 GMS Sierra pickup truck, was eastbound on Route 50 when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on with a semitrailer. Investigators said Sunday that they did not know what caused the truck to cross into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from St. Louis, and two passengers, both 25, were pronounced dead at scene. The third passenger was airlifted to a hospital. An update no his condition was not immediately available Sunday.

The driver of the semitrailer was not hurt.

Police did not release more details Sunday.