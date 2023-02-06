This story has been updated with more details on the victims.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Three teenagers are dead and two others injured after a Sunday morning crash in Lincoln County.

Authorities said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2008 Ford Focus too fast for conditions on South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road, northeast of Moscow Mills before 4 a.m. when the vehicle went airborne, landed and skidded before leaving the road. The car then struck a tree and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene — William Flickinger, 18, of Troy, and a 17-year-old Hawk Point girl and a 15-year-old boy from Winfield.

The driver, also from Winfield, and another passenger, Trevor J. Bogert, 20, of Troy, were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

No one in the vehicle was wearing seat belts, authorities said.

The patrol doesn't release the names of juveniles killed in crashes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at around 4:15 a.m. after a request for assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.