Three women were killed Monday night in a head-on vehicle crash in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the crash was around 9 p.m. Monday on New Halls Ferry Road near Seven Hills Drive. The area is north of Interstate 270.

Police have not released the names of the women who died.

One of the women was driving a Ford Fusion south on New Halls Ferry. The vehicle crossed the center line, south of Seven Hills Drive, and hit an oncoming Cadillac SUV.

The woman driving the Fusion died at a hospital. The driver and passenger of the Cadillac died at the scene.