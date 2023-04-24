UPDATED at 8:20 a.m. with detail that crossing had no cross arm or flashing lights

WARREN COUNTY — A man from the St. Louis area died Sunday when he drove onto railroad tracks in Warren County and was struck by a train.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 80-year-old John. E. Oates.

The crash was about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Archer Road, south of the Interstate 70 South Outer Road, about halfway between Foristell and Wright City.

There was a sign indicating a railroad crossing, but the crossing had no cross arms or flashing lights, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The train conductor saw the pickup truck and said its driver appeared to "act like he was indecisive if he was going to go or not," Thompson said. The truck then pulled onto the tracks and was hit.

The 2001 General Electric locomotive that hit Oates' truck was heading west on the Norfolk Southern rail line. Oates was driving a 2018 Ford F350 pickup truck north on Archer Road.

After the collision, the train pushed his truck off the tracks, and the truck overturned. Oates was wearing a seat belt, police said. The coroner pronounced Oates dead at the scene.

The train conductor was a 46-year-old man from Moberly, Missouri. He was uninjured, police said.