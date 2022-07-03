Troy, Mo. woman struck and killed on Highway 47

LINCOLN COUNTY — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 47 east of Brushy Ridge Lane.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as Kailey Spencer, 33, of Troy, Missouri. She was a pedestrian and was struck around 1:30 a.m. by a 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old man, who was not injured.

Lincoln County Ambulance District personnel pronounced Spencer dead at the scene at 3 a.m.

The scene of the crash is about two miles west of Winfield on Highway 47.