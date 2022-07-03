 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy, Mo. woman struck and killed on Highway 47

  • 0

LINCOLN COUNTY — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 47 east of Brushy Ridge Lane.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as Kailey Spencer, 33, of Troy, Missouri. She was a pedestrian and was struck around 1:30 a.m. by a 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old man, who was not injured.

Lincoln County Ambulance District personnel pronounced Spencer dead at the scene at 3 a.m. 

The scene of the crash is about two miles west of Winfield on Highway 47.

Ambulance
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News