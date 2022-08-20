 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two construction workers die in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Two construction workers died Friday evening at a residential construction site in the 100 block of East Union Street.

The men had gone through a maintenance hole to work underground, Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said in a statement.

An Edwardsville police officer who responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. was injured and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Fillback.

Firefighters were working Friday night to recover the bodies. The men have not been identified.

