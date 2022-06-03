Two dead in Pike County plane crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died Thursday in a plane crash here near Curryville, police said.
Pike County authorities responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 8700 block of Pike County Road 36, roughly 95 miles north of St. Louis, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton.
No further information about the plane or passengers was immediately available Friday.
Bolton said the Federal Aviation Administration was handling the investigation.
