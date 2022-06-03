 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dead in Pike County plane crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died Thursday in a plane crash here near Curryville, police said. 

Pike County authorities responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 8700 block of Pike County Road 36, roughly 95 miles north of St. Louis, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton.

No further information about the plane or passengers was immediately available Friday. 

Bolton said the Federal Aviation Administration was handling the investigation. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

