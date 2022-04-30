 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two killed in Pike County crash

  • 0

The drivers of two vehicles were killed Thursday night in a collision in Pike County, Missouri, authorities said.

Caleb D. Perez, 22, drove a 2005 Toyota Matrix across the center of Hwy 54 near Pike County Road 279 about 11:55 p.m. and collided with Jason M. Hagaman, 44, who drove 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Both men were from Louisana, Missouri, and died at the crash scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News