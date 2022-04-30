Two killed in Pike County crash

The drivers of two vehicles were killed Thursday night in a collision in Pike County, Missouri, authorities said.
Caleb D. Perez, 22, drove a 2005 Toyota Matrix across the center of Hwy 54 near Pike County Road 279 about 11:55 p.m. and collided with Jason M. Hagaman, 44, who drove 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Both men were from Louisana, Missouri, and died at the crash scene.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
