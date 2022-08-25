University City FEMA center to open Friday

UNIVERSITY CITY — A FEMA disaster recovery center where people hit by the late July flash floods can apply for federal disaster aid will open Friday in the University City Recreation Center.
The center, at 7210 Olive Boulevard, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. FEMA staff will be on site to explain assistance programs and help people navigate the process.
Last week, FEMA began opening recovery centers to help residents apply for the programs.
Three other FEMA disaster recovery centers are now operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice:
• Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road, Hazelwood.
• Ranken Technical College’s Mary Ann Lee Technology Center, 1313 North Newstead Ave., St. Louis.
People are also reading…
• Developmental Disabilities Resource Board building, 1025 Country Club Road, St. Charles.
Oct. 7 is the deadline to apply for FEMA aid.