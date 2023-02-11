WARRENTON — A man on foot was killed Friday night near here when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70.
Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:16 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officials said an unidentified vehicle was driving westbound on I-70, just east of Warrenton, when it hit Page in the roadway.
The vehicle fled the scene.
