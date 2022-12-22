Volunteers search for people living outside in deadly cold; shelters scramble to add beds

ST. LOUIS — Homeless shelters here, hampered at times by a shortage of volunteers, scrambled Thursday to get people off the streets and out of the cold as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill made the outdoors deadly.

By Thursday evening, shelters across the region had neared or hit occupancy limits. Volunteer groups, meanwhile, prepared to head into the night, searching city streets for those who hadn't yet been found, or had so far refused help.

The region had largely buckled down when the storm hit: Roads were salted. White-collar workers had stayed home. Air travelers bumped flights, and got out of town early. And the agencies that run homeless shelters had ramped up, adding beds and calling for volunteers. But, for those still on the streets, the worst was yet to come, as temperatures continued to fall into the night and next morning.

Every year, when severe winter storms hit the St. Louis region agencies that run homeless shelters scramble to add beds. Volunteers transform houses of worship and community spaces into emergency shelters. Finding an open bed within this patchwork can be difficult, and gets harder as weather worsens.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, staff and volunteers began setting up cots and chairs in the gymnasium of the former school building that's home to the recently opened Kennerly Shelter in The Ville neighborhood.

Marsha Hawkins-Hourd, executive director of the center, said the organization needs more volunteers who can staff the overnight shifts. Still, Hawkins-Hourd got emotional as she described the donations and help the shelter has received so far. People in the center’s recovery program have volunteered, and the community has donated so many clothes that she had to stop accepting them.

“With everything going on, we think we’ve lost that sense of community,” Hawkins-Hourd said. “This proves that’s not true.”

Hawkins-Hourd led a group of volunteers in a blessing at around 5 p.m. Then she walked outside.

She called out: “Let’s do this, I want people to get out of the cold!”

City Hope opened a new, 30-bed shelter last week at a church in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The organization added 10 overflow beds, said founder and CEO Michael Robinson.

The church had never been used as a shelter before. Cots were arranged in rows in front of a stage, where there were still mic stands and a drum kit.

A woman who identified herself as Marie Jones was staying there Thursday. She had had permanent housing before, but left because of safety concerns and because other residents’ smoking had aggravated her asthma, causing her shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing. It affected her every night, she said, and at one point it was so bad she went to the ER.

She doesn’t have a permanent place to stay now — “But I can breathe,” she said.

Across the region, families, homeless service providers and outreach workers mobilized to find supplies and shelter.

In downtown, Chris Hill and his girlfriend spent more than a half hour trying to convince her brother and his girlfriend to leave their tent, which they'd moved into a parking garage. The woman was afraid to leave their tent because she was afraid her dog would die. Eventually, the couple and the chihuahua got into Hill's car and they all drove back into the storm, without a firm plan of what to do next.

On a sidewalk on Market Street near Kiener Plaza, Nick Evers of St. Louis tried to warm himself Thursday afternoon by sitting on a manhole cover as temperatures plummeted into the teens and snow whipped around him. He was trying to get money for a train ticket to go see his mother in Little Rock, Arkansas, and said he thought he would be safe staying outdoors.

Shelters have had to adapt.

Robinson said his organization has gone back to more stringent health protocols, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases among the unhoused. They are requiring masks, disinfecting high-touch areas every two hours, and providing rapid COVID tests regularly.

But they can't reduce bed capacity, as shelters did earlier in the pandemic.

"There are just too many individuals out on the streets that need to come in," Robinson said.