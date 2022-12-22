Volunteers urgently needed to help St. Louis homeless shelter stay open 24/7

ST. LOUIS — As single-digit temperatures and sub-zero windchill make being outdoors dangerous and possibly deadly, shelters are running short on volunteers and bed space at the same time others are trying to reach homeless people who decide they'll chance it outdoors.

The Kennerly Avenue in the Ville neighborhood will not be open 24 hours during the storm, due to limited volunteers to staff it.

City Hope founder and CEO Michael Robinson said he had hoped that would be an option, and people who are able should step up to volunteer.

"Those beds are needed," Robinson said.

Across the region, families, homeless service providers and outreach workers mobilized to find supplies and shelter.

In downtown, Chris Hill and his girlfriend spent more than a half hour trying to convince her brother and his girlfriend to leave their tent, which they'd moved into a parking garage. The homeless woman was afraid to leave her tent because she was afraid her dog, a chihuaua, would die. Eventually, the couple and the dog got into the car and they all drove back into the storm.

Robinson said his organization has gone back to more stringent health protocols, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases among the unhoused. They are requiring masks, disinfecting high-touch areas every two hours, and providing rapid COVID tests regularly.

But they can't reduce bed capacity, as shelters did earlier in the pandemic.

"There are just too many individuals out on the streets that need to come in," Robinson said. "I'm sure my phone will ring all night long from emergency rooms, outreach workers, and St. Louis police officers."

City Hope likely won't have space, Robinson said. At around 2 p.m. on Thursday, despite adding 10 overflow beds at one site, City Hope's shelters were already "pretty full."

Sydwell Hajicek, founder of Lifeline Aid Group, said members of his organization had gone out Wednesday, and planned to go out again Thursday, to bring tents, tarps and gloves to people staying outside.

"People are not prepared for this level of cold in December," Hajicek said. "There's never quite enough shelters, and there's just so many folks that don't want to go into shelters."