JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman was killed when the car she was riding in ran off westbound Glade Chapel Road, hit a tree and overturned Friday, authorities said.

The victim, Emma G. Passmore of the Hillsboro area, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The driver, Cole T. Wright, 23, also of the Hillsboro area, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a serious injury.

The accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Glade Chapel east of Deborah Road.