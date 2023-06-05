ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old Castle Point woman was charged Monday afternoon with killing another woman this weekend.

Lakiesha Holyfield, 31, was charged with first-degree murder. She was in custody Monday on a cash-only $750,000 bond, police said.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Sunday they found 58-year-old Debra Gipson dead in a bedroom of a home in the 10500 block of Earl Drive. Authorities have not said how she died.

Police said witnesses told investigators they had found Holyfield in the apartment with Gipson's body.

Holyfield told officers Gipson was "murdered by me," according to police.

Gipson's husband also told police Holyfield texted her father on Saturday.

"If I gotta fight (Gipson) is a plain homicide," she wrote in the text, police said.

Both women lived in the 10500 block of Earl Drive, where the homicide happened, police said.

Castle Point, an unincorporated area of North County, is a few dozen blocks of mostly single-family homes just east of Ferguson and north of Moline Acres.