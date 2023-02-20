ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Police announced a driver died after a crash on Monday in Fairview Heights.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of Old Lincoln Trail. Officers arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. and a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.

One of the drivers, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other driver had injuries not considered life-threatening, police say.

Authorities have not identified the woman or released any additional information about the incident.

The city of about 16,000 residents has had fewer than a handful of fatal crashes in the past few years, according to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.