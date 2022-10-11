Woman dies after being hit by car near police station in Jennings

A woman has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Jennings.

Police said the woman was found lying in the street just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Jennings Station Road and Florence Place.

She died later at a hospital. Her name hasn't been released.

The woman was struck in the same block as the building that houses the St. Louis County Police Department's police precinct in Jennings.

The man whose car hit the woman stayed at the scene and tried to help her until paramedics arrived, said Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department. Panus said the driver was cooperating with investigators.

No officers were involved and no officers witnessed the accident, Panus said.