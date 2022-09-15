Woman dies in head-on crash in St. Clair County

UPDATED at 4:25 p.m. with name of woman who died

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in rural St. Clair County killed a woman early Thursday and injured two other people, authorities said.

Virginia M. Mueth, 71, of Millstadt, died in the crash near Floraville and Loehr roads, south of Paderborn, Illinois. The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. Thursday,

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said police found three cars off the road in the crash aftermath.

They found Mueth dead in a Ford Escape. One person was trapped in a Hyundai Elantra and taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of another Ford Escape was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fleshren said Mueth's vehicle had crashed head-on into the Hyundai. The second Escape then hit some the wreckage, pushing it off the road.

The drivers who survived were a 52-year-old man from Coulterville, Illinois, and a 29-year-old woman from Millstadt. Police didn't say which went to the hospital.

Floraville Road was closed for about five hours Thursday during the investigation.