 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman dies in head-on crash in St. Clair County

  • 0

UPDATED at 4:25 p.m. with name of woman who died

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in rural St. Clair County killed a woman early Thursday and injured two other people, authorities said.

Virginia M. Mueth, 71, of Millstadt, died in the crash near Floraville and Loehr roads, south of Paderborn, Illinois. The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. Thursday,

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said police found three cars off the road in the crash aftermath.

They found Mueth dead in a Ford Escape. One person was trapped in a Hyundai Elantra and taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of another Ford Escape was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fleshren said Mueth's vehicle had crashed head-on into the Hyundai. The second Escape then hit some the wreckage, pushing it off the road.

People are also reading…

The drivers who survived were a 52-year-old man from Coulterville, Illinois, and a 29-year-old woman from Millstadt. Police didn't say which went to the hospital.

Floraville Road was closed for about five hours Thursday during the investigation. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News